Awang Tengah visits site of Indonesia’s new capital

KUCHING (March 30): A Malaysian delegation comprising Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili and Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan visited the site of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara yesterday.

Video and photos shared by Awang Tengah’s office showed the delegation at the site of Nusantara which is being developed in East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

In an interview with the media there, Awang Tengah said it was a great honour and privilege to be at ‘titik nol’ (KM 0 point) of Indonesia’s new capital.

He also expressed confidence that Nusantara, once completed, will have positive impact on the island of Borneo especially Sarawak and Sabah which are the closest neighbours to Indonesia’s Kalimantan.

“We share (a) boundary. That’s why we see relations and ties (between us) must be strengthened. A lot of opportunities will emerge.

“Together with private sector particularly from Sarawak and Sabah, they can be involved (in such opportunities).

“We can improve border trade and also look at joint border development. With infrastructure development in Kalimantan involving road from West Kalimantan to North Kalimantan, we need to look at upgrading our present CIQ (customs, immigration and quarantine) complexes and build new ones,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ongkili said that while the Nusantara development is still at its early stage, the Malaysian delegation had seen and been briefed on its masterplan and timeframe.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta will assist investors from Malaysia who are interested in investing or participating (in Nusantara development). But for a start, we should strengthen the border economy that has long existed among the regions in Borneo,” he said.

Their visit to Nusantara was part of their official working visit to Indonesia. Also in the delegation is Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

On March 14, Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited and camped at the site of Nusantara as he pressed ahead with the ambitious plan to build the Indonesian new capital.