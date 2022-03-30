Borneo Cultural Festival to be held from July 19-23

SIBU (March 30): The annual Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) is back after a two-year lapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sibu Municipal Council deputy chairman Bujang Zainuddin said.

However, Bujang said this year event, to be held at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 from July 19 to 23, will be heavily scaled down due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Unlike the previous editions, he said this year’s BCF celebrations will only be celebrated for five days instead of the usual 10 days.

He said the three communities – Iban, Malay/Melanau, Chinese – will also share the same pavilion at the main stage instead of having their own individual mini stage.

“Still, BCF this year will be celebrated with strategic themes featuring the cultures of Borneo that everyone is going to enjoy,” he added at the press conference this afternoon.

Also present were the two BCF advisors Zaiton Abdul Kadir and Andy Ting.

Bujang, who is also the event organisng chairman, expected the BCF to attract a considerable crowd as the people gather here to celebrate the beauty of ethnic diversity at the various pavilions.

He said SMC would be doing its best to ensure that the celebration is celebrated with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Those who attend the BCF celebration should comply to the latest SOP available and only by complying to the SOP can the people truly enjoy the celebration.”

On the number of stalls expected to be set up as side activities, Bujang said it is still too early to determine the exact figure.

He said there is also a possibility of getting foreign troupes to come and spruce up the occasion.

“We are thinking to invite foreign troupes from China and Indonesia but have yet send out the invitation letters. We will come to that at a later stage.”

He said they will invite one of the Deputy Premiers for the opening ceremony on July 19 and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the closing event on July 23.