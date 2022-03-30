Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award recipient to return parents’ favor

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 30): The Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award for Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) 22nd Convocation Ceremony was awarded to Chun How Yin.

The 25-year-old graduate from the Faculty of Business, Economics and Accountancy scored 3.92 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). He is working as a sales account manager in Penang.

“Positive thinking is the key in this achievement. If there is a problem, we should never look at it from a negative angle, because it will further complicate the situation.

“When we think positively, our life will be calmer and we will feel free at heart. Therefore, it will make it easier for us to learn more conducively and open the mind,” Chun said to reporters after receiving his scroll and gold medal award.

He also said his first mission after graduation is to enter the workforce to return the favor and provide comfort to his parents.