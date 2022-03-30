Cops arrest man suspected of burning down family house in Jln Astana

KUCHING (March 30): A 28-year-old man involved in a fire incident of a two-storey terrace in Jalan Astana has been arrested by the police on March 29 at around 8PM.

The suspect will be remanded for seven days under section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“In a urine test conducted by Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, the suspect was tested positive for Amphetamine,” said Kuching Police Chief ACP Ashmon Bajah.

Is it understood that the suspect does not have any prior criminal records and is actually the son of the home owner.

Alongside the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) from Tabuan Jaya, Bomba Petra Jaya managed to put out the fire however house has been fully engulfed by the flames, resulting an aftermath in damages at over 100 per cent

“The fire was successfully put out by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba). Fortunately, no one was harmed during the time of incident, however an estimated loss of around RM500 thousand in damages was reported,” said Ashmon.

According to an eye witness, the suspect was seen smoking a cigarette nonchalantly while he was burning a heap of trash bags next to the house.

It is understood that the suspect did not flinch upon the sight nor did he bother to put out the fire despite seeing it flaring over the premise of the house.

The suspect is currently investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code and Section 15 (1) (a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.