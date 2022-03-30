Guan Eng: DAP focusing on improving weaknesses

TAWAU (Mar 30): Democratic Action Party (DAP) wants to focus on the party, correct internal weaknesses and boost the morale of the members.

Its chairman, Lim Guan Eng, said the spirit of DAP’s struggle could not be extinguished by leaders who betrayed the people’s mandate because there were still loyal members who always stick to the party.

He said DAP is getting stronger and more advanced even though some leaders have left the party and they continue the struggle and ensure that it can form a government that protects the people.

“They do not depend on leaders who betray the people’s mandate because the most important thing is the loyal members who stick to the struggle,” he said here on Tuesday.

Lim said the political relationship with the Warisan party will be handed over completely to the Sabah DAP leadership.

“We do not want people to suffer more with poor management with the cost of living, price of basic goods increasing without any action from the government,” he said.

Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon said the party had no problem even though two assemblymen left the party recently.

“We have tried to persuade the two assemblymen not to act like that, but they stick to the decision. Sabah DAP is still in good condition and no serious internal problems so far,” he said.

Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong, who quit the party on Jan 20 this year, have joined Warisan led by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Chong, Wong and former DAP senator Adrian Lasimbang left DAP claiming that they were unhappy with the state leadership.