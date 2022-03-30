Dr Rundi urges owners to vaccinate their dogs against rabies annually

KUCHING (March 30): A total of 208,886 dogs have been vaccinated against rabies by the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) since the outbreak was declared in the state in 2017, said Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

However, he added, only 20 per cent or 41,868 dogs received their rabies booster vaccination.

In a statement today, Dr Rundi stressed that it is important for all dogs in Sarawak to be vaccinated against rabies annually, as from January 2022 to March 29, there were a total number of 14 areas in Sarawak where dogs have been tested positive for rabies.

He informed that the areas are Sungai Tapang Kuching, Batu Kawa Kuching, Batu 10 Padawan, Batu 11 Jalan Kuching-Serian (2 cases) Padawan, Taman Beverly Hill Padawan and Batu 11 1/2 Jalan Kuching-Serian Padawan, Tebako Lundu, Munggu Demam Batu Lintang Sri Aman, Sg Ara Lubok Antu, Lorong Kandis 6D Sibu, Telok Assan Jalan Paradom Sibu, Sungai Tulai Bintangor Sarikei and Jalan Bukit Ensuna Serian.

“All these new rabies positive areas are still within the 10km radius of the previously declared rabies-infected areas, which was last declared in July 2021.

“A total number of 72 areas in Sarawak has been declared as rabies-infected areas, Kuching (7), Samarahan (4), Serian (22), Sri Aman (6), Betong (3), Sarikei (5), Sibu (3), Kapit (1), Mukah (6), Bintulu (5), Miri (8) and Limbang (2),” he said.

Dr Rundi reminded that under the Anti-rabies Vaccination Order, all dogs in Sarawak must be vaccinated with anti-rabies vaccination.

“As a reminder, any owner or person in charge of a dog who fails without reasonable cause to comply with the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order shall be guilty of an offence.

“The penalty is a fine not exceeding RM2,500 under Section 40, Veterinary Public Health Ordinance (VPHO), 1999. Dogs without evidence of vaccination may be detained or destroyed under this section,” he said.

Dr Rundi said that the anti-rabies vaccination is ongoing and dog owners can bring their dogs to the nearest Divisional Veterinary Offices to get their free anti-rabies vaccination during office hours.

“This coming Saturday (April 2) from 9am to 3pm, DVSS will be having a Mass Vaccination, Licensing and Microchipping Programme at two locations, DVSS Headquarters in Semenggok, Kuching and also at Serian Community Hall, Serian.

“All dog owners are urged to bring their dogs over during the programme to get the free rabies vaccination and apply for dog licenses from the licensing counters by the Local Authority,” he said.