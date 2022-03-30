First-of-its-kind property development course

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 30): Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) is collaborating with Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) to provide a first-of-its-kind course on property development.

Shareda president Datuk Chua Soon Ping said the property development course was needed to educate practitioners in the industry so that they could make decisions that would mitigate the risks of rising construction costs.

“The course will upskill our human resources as well, which is in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) blueprint.”

He said the course mooted by Shareda was one-of-a-kind in Malaysia, which was a highly in demand area of education that was severely lacking.

He said the programme would include critical components of property development, such as planning, housing developer and subsidiary title acts and regulations, real estate development appraisal and finance, measurement, procurement and contractual agreement, real estate valuation and investment, as well as the design and development process for real estate development.

“Within the course, attendees will have a thorough understanding of how to minimize property and construction risks, leveraging finances, leveraging expertise and budgetary measures.”

The one-year course will commence in June 1 this year with 50 students, who will undergo hybrid lectures and physical tutorials.

He added that the course would have approximately 44 to 59 contact hours in total and would be conducted every Saturday from 1pm to 6pm.

“The course will be conducted in a hybrid manner to adhere and minimize Covid-19 infection rates, as well as accommodate attendees who currently have full-time professions,” he said at the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing ceremony between TAR UC and Shareda here on Wednesday.

The event was witnessed by Datuk Dr Roland Chia, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister and director of Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

Chua said scholarships were also provided to civil servants from government ministries or departments, such as the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, Lands and Surveys Department and Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) so that the private and public sectors could share resources and learn from each other.

Meanwhile, TAR UC president Prof Dr Lee Sze Wei said the collaboration was an important milestone for the university to provide training, knowledge and skills development, particularly to practitioners in the property industry.

He said the university would be bringing its own expertise in construction and property development to conduct the course.

“We will continue to explore other professional associations and industry collaboration, especially in Sabah.”

On the other hand, Chia congratulated Shareda and TAR UC for their effort in completing the Sabah State Government’s Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) blueprint in developing human capital.

He said the State Government welcomed any forms of private and public initiatives to spearhead the economic growth of Sabah.

He said the State Government would continue to emphasize on human capital development besides focusing on key sectors.

“In the recent State 2022 budget, a sizeable fund has been allocated to relevant agencies and ministries for human capital development.

“Among them are the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation with an allocation of RM127.06 million and Department of Human Resources Development with RM23.87 million.

He added that the State Government also provided assistance to first-time students entering public and private higher learning institutions to help those from rural areas.

Also present were Shareda deputy president Datuk Johnny Wong and TAR UC Sabah branch head Chu Wen Tyng.