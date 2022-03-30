Kuching man fined RM3,900 after pleading guilty to meth possession

KUCHING (March 30): An unemployed man was fined RM3,900 in default of six months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing 1.43 grammes of methamphetamine.

The accused, Wong Pak Ing, 45, made the plea after the charges were read to him by a court interpreter before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar.

Based on the facts of the case, a police team from the Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) conducted a raid at a premises near Jalan Lapangan Terbang Baru here on Jan 28, 2010 at around 11pm and arrested the accused who was suspected of being involved in drug abuse activities.

During the inspection, the police found a box of cigarettes containing two transparent plastic packets, each containing crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine. The drugs were placed in the front right pocket of the pants he was wearing.

The chemical report dated Feb 19, 2010, also confirmed that the case items were methamphetamine weighing 1.43 grammes.

The accused was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both at once, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.