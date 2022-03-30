Malaysia generated potential business worth over RM70b at Expo Dubai 2020, says PM

DUBAI (March 30): Malaysia has generated potential value for trade, investment and business leads worth more than RM70 billion for 26 weekly programmes at Expo 2020 Dubai, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the total value was derived through 131 Memoranda of Understanding or Joint-venture Agreements and business enquiries involving a total of 4,558 meetings, including business matchings.

“Prior to the participation in this expo, Malaysia has set a target to achieve between RM8 billion and RM10 billion in trade and investment potentials over the six-month period based on the country’s achievement in Astana Expo, Kazakhstan in 2017,” he said.

He said this in a press conference following Expo 2020 Dubai Appreciation event today.

Expo 2020 Dubai was held for six months beginning October 2021 until March 31, 2022.

The prime minister said another proud accomplishment was that the Malaysia Pavilion had received 1.1 million visitors since the start of the expo until March 29, 2022.

“Some 452 companies from Malaysia also participated in the trade and business programmes that were organised with weekly themes, showcasing more than 10 industries including healthcare, education, halal industry, tourism, and others,” he said.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said the Malaysia Pavilion with the theme, “Energising Sustainability”, was triggered from the 12th Malaysia Plan which sets a five-year development plan for the country to achieve economic growth and transform it into a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable country.

“The roadmap is anchored on three key themes, namely resetting the economy, strengthening security, wellbeing and inclusivity as well as advancing sustainability.”

The Malaysia Pavilion had received visits from more than 130 high-level international delegations including from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Argentina, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), as well as the European Union.

“Discussions were attended by over 21,000 people in-person and 515,000 people via online to increase their general understanding on the importance, difficulties and challenges faced in efforts to balance the socio-economic development with the environmental sustainability,” he said.

Also present were Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, and Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Josep Kurup. – Bernama