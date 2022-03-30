Malaysia logs 15,215 new Covid-19 cases, 64 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (March 30): Malaysia recorded 15,215 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement this morning said the total cumulative Covid-19 cases now stands at 4,167,418 since the start of the pandemic.

He said the country also recorded 64 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, up from 54 previously.

“A total of 24,154 patients have recovered from Covid-19 bringing the total cumulative recoveries to 3,920,643,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He said from the new cases, 14,965 were locally transmitted involving 14,339 Malaysian citizens while 626 cases were non-citizens.

Dr Noor Hisham said cases requiring treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICU) now stand at 282 (130 confirmed cases; 152 suspected cases and cases still under investigation).

As for cases requiring respiratory assistance, these number 176 (80 confirmed cases, 96 suspected cases and cases under investigation).

Dr Noor Hisham also said 7,446 cases fell under Category 1, 7,635 cases under Category 2, 60 cases under Category 3, 26 cases under Category 4, and 48 cases under Category 5.

Perak recorded the most number of fatalities with 20, followed by Kedah (8), Selangor (7), Penang (6), Johor (5), Sarawak and Negri Sembilan (4 each), Kelantan (3), Pahang, Sabah and Melaka (2 each) and Terengganu (1).

No deaths were reported in Perlis, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya. – Malay Mail