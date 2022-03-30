Piasau man arrested for allegedly abusing his wife

MIRI (March 30): A 31-year-old male suspect was arrested by the police for allegedly abusing his wife at their home in Piasau Utara on Monday (March 28) night.

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said preliminary investigation found that the incident occurred because the 39-year-old victim suspected her husband of having an affair with another woman.

He said that a police team from the Criminal Investigation Department of Miri district police headquarters arrested the suspect at his residence in the wee hours, around 1.30am, yesterday.

It is learned that the suspect had earlier gone on a rampage upon feeling upset after he was asked by the victim about his relationship with another woman.

Hakemal added that the victim claimed that she suffered injuries to her body and face during the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code/Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act for voluntarily causing hurt to the victim, which provides for up to one year in prison, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.