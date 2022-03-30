Masir Kujat quits PSB, pledges support to PM Ismail Sabri (Video)

KUCHING (March 30): Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat has quit Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and declared his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a video and two-paragraph press statement dated today, Masir said he made the decision to quit after consulting his supporters in Sri Aman.

“I quit PSB after consulting my grassroots supporters and also because of several main factors and among them is national political instability that has affected the national economy, development, and people’s well-being.

“I believe the best way forward now is to put aside politics in efforts to stabilise and rebuild the nation,” he said.

He added that as Ismail Sabri is doing all that is necessary, it would be imperative for him to give his support to the prime minister.

Masir, a former PSB presidential council member, stood in Balai Ringin in the last state election for the party but lost to Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

Snowdan received 4,816 votes, while Masir polled 3,531 votes and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Kasim Mana managed just 195 votes.

Masir has held the Sri Aman parliamentary seat since 2008, but won as a Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) candidate in all three elections.

He joined PSB in March 2019 after resigning from PRS.