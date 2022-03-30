Mother, son killed after car collides with pick-up truck at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (March 30): A mother and her 12-year-old son died after their car collided with a pick-up truck at KM55 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 6.30pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the mother, 47-year-old Nancy Akok, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident due to head and internal injuries.

The child, who was rushed to the Serian Hospital with head and other bodily injuries, succumbed moments later.

Both of the deceased who were from Kampung Simpok, Mile 24, Jalan Padawan, were heading to Kuching from Serian when they met with the accident, he added.

“It is believed that the driver had lost control of the car at one of the bends and crossed into the opposite lane where it collided with the oncoming pick-up truck.

“Both the mother and son were pinned inside the vehicle and were extricated by the Fire and Rescue Department,” said Alexson in a statement today.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 42-year-old man suffered injuries to his neck and head while his 39-year-old wife and 10-year-old son were lucky to escape with light injuries.

All three victims were also sent to the Serian Hospital for medical treatment.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.