Motorcyclist hurt after crash at Jalan Lapangan Terbang

KUCHING (March 30): A 29-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries after he was involved in an accident near the Kenyalang flyover at Jalan Lapangan Terbang around 9.30am this morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the motorcyclist, an Indonesian worker at the Petanak market, was being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital’s redzone after the accident.

“The victim was heading straight towards the Kuching International Airport when a car in front of him that was driven by a 65-year-old man suddenly changed lanes,” said Alexson.

He added that instead of taking the left exit to Jalan Datuk Bandar Mustapha, the car entered the victim’s lane.

The motorcyclist tried to avoid a collision and swerved his motorcycle to the right, but he was rear ended by a vehicle and thrown to the furthest right lane where he was knocked down by another oncoming vehicle that was driven by a 58 year-old man.

Both car drivers did not suffer from any physical injuries and the case is currently being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.