Nanta: Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme extended until June

PUTRAJAYA (March 30): The Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme (PJKM), initially scheduled to end on March 31, has been extended until June this year following a very good response from the public, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said his ministry had obtained Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s approval to extend PJKM until June following the feedback from the public who generally asked for PJKM to be continued.

“The format will be adjusted according to location, population and the presence and capabilities of strategic partners,” said Nanta in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri launched PJKM on Dec 2 last year to give Malaysians the opportunity to get daily necessities at lower prices.

At PJKM, household items such as chicken, seafood, vegetables, cooking oil, sugar, flour and rice are offered at prices up to 20 per cent cheaper than the local market prices.

Nanta said PJKM was held in all 222 parliamentary constituencies and recorded 2.02 million visitors with a sales value of RM38.09 million.

He said the programme had the support of 202 strategic partners including the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry, the Ministry of Finance as well as industry players in the retail sector.