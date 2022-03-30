New Covid-19 cases in Sabah rise to 313

KOTA KINABALU (March 30): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah soared to 313 on Wednesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said most of the cases are under Categories 1 and 2, in which patients only display mild symptoms or none at all.

“A total of 305 or 97.45 per cent of the 313 cases today are in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3, three in Category 4 and three in Category 5.

“Meanwhile, percentage of sporadic infections rose again with 64.22 per cent. This means, the risk of virus infection in the community is also higher.

“Once again, I urge members of the public to always abide by all SOPs, especially when they are in public, especially in crowded places,” he said.

According to Masidi, the increasing daily cases are in line with the trend of rising new infections in more districts in the state.

Fourteen districts recorded an increase led by Kota Kinabalu with 104 new cases, followed by Putatan (30), Papar (28) and Penampang (23).

The districts that recorded a decrease in daily cases were at a marginal rate.

Telupid, Tongod and Nabawan did not record any new cases.