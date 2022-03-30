No show by FC Langkawi

KOTA KINABALU (30 March): Kinabalu Jaguar FC (KJFC) will leave it to the Amateur Football League (AFL) to decide on the outcome of the M3 League match against FC Langkawi.

KJFC were all ready for the much anticipated first home game of the season at the Likas Stadium on Tuesday but FC Langkawi failed to show up.

“We were a bit disappointed because we are on a good momentum after our victory against ATM (Armed Forces FC) last week.

“Furthermore, it was supposed to be our first home game after the original game against FC Langkawi last month and against Tun Razak City FC on March 26 were postponed with AFL’s consent after the opposing teams faced problem related to Covid-19.

“There were efforts from FC Langkawi to postpone the rescheduled match today (yesterday) but the AFL rejected the application as stated in an official letter to FC Langkawi where KJFC were also given a copy,” KJFC team manager Adzhar Muhamad said on Tuesday.

Adzhar said KJFC players and team officials as well as the referees assigned for the match were all present at the Likas Stadium since AFL did not approve FC Langkawi’s application.

The full ceremony leading to the match kick-off was all done without the presence of FC Langkawi team, he said.

“We were full ready for the game and were on the pitch for the kick-off but FC Langkawi did not show up.

“Maybe they (FC Langkawi) are not able to overcome whatever problems they faced but we went with AFL advice to be ready for the game.

“We will not know what action or decision will AFL take following FC Langkawi’s no show but one possibility is that in such circumstances, the team present will be awarded the victory without the match being played again,” said Adzhar.

KJFC have collected six points from the opening three matches where after a 1-0 defeat in the season opener to Ultimate FC, the state clubside bounced back with consecutive wins over Immigration FC 2-1 and ATM 2-0 respectively.