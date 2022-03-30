Over 2.8 mln adolescents in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (March 30): A total of 15,711,005 individuals or 66.8 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 22,951,201 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 23,227,197 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,850,360 individuals or 91.6 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,947,122 or 94.7 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for children aged five to 11, a total of 1,319,899 children or 37.2 per cent of the child population in Malaysia have received the first dose under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Yesterday, a total of 47,608 vaccine doses were dispensed comprising 40,718 as booster doses, 1,594 as second doses and 5,296 first shots, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,795,057.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 64 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Perak the highest involving 20 fatalities, followed by Kedah (eight), Selangor (seven), Penang (six), and Johor (five).

Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak recorded four cases each, while Kelantan recorded three cases, whereas Melaka, Pahang, and Sabah recorded two cases each, and Terengganu one case. — Bernama