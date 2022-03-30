PSB willing to share its traffic congestion study with GPS, says Wong

SIBU (March 30): Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Dato Sri Wong Soon Kai said his party had carried out a detailed study on traffic congestion in Sibu using well-known consultants.

He added the study, commissioned by his son the late Dato Andrew Wong, included the necessary budget worked out for its implementation and his party is willing to share the traffic study with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representatives here, subject to consent from the consultant.

“The late Dato Andrew Wong had engaged well-known consultants to do detailed (traffic) study and had come up with a detailed plan, drawing and worked out the necessary budget for implementation.

“There are eight congestion points in Sibu and six new roads have to be built to divert traffic away.

“The present (Sibu) team – GPS YB (elected representatives), if they like to have access to it (the traffic study), I can share with them with the permission from the consultant, of course,” Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman told a press conference yesterday.

The eight congestion areas are Ulu Sungai Merah Road to Ling Kai Cheng roundabout; Deshon Road-Pedada Road-Ling Kai Cheng Road junction; Deshon Road-Persiaran Brooke-Teng Chin Hua Road; Wawasan Road-Teng Chin Hua Road (University Technology Sarawak); Permai Jaya junction with Tuanku Abdul Rahman Road junction; Pedada Road (now Dr Wong Soon Kai Road)-Oya Road-Wong King Huo Road junction; Tong Sang Road-Wong King Huo Road junction; and Sibu Old Airport Road-Sungai Teku linking Pasai Siong Road.

The six new roads proposed to be built to divert traffic and their estimated costs are the new road from Aman Roundabout to Sibu Airport Road, stretching 4.5 km, costing RM37.250 million; a new road from Aman Roundabout to Sibu Ulu Oya Road meeting at Pahlawan traffic light junction, stretching 1.5 km, costing RM11.84 million; a road from Teku Road to Ulu Sungai Merah, involving 3 km, costing RM29.152 million; a road from Sungai Merah Road to Tuanku Abdul Rahman Road, stretching 4.5 km at RM52.870 million, a road from Teku-Pasai Siong Road to Kemuyang, stretching 6 km, at RM51.784 million and another road from Ulu Sungai Merah to Kemuyang, stretching 12.5 km, costing RM147.308 million.

PSB Dudong branch chairperson, Wong Hie Ping, was also present at the press conference.