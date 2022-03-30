RON97 up eight sen per litre, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (March 30): The retail price of RON97 petrol will be higher by eight sen per litre, from RM3.83 to RM3.91, while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the week up to March 30, the Finance Ministry said in a statement today.

RON95 petrol costs RM2.05 per litre and diesel, RM2.15, even though the real market price has risen above the ceiling price level, it said.

The ministry said the new price is based on the weekly retail price of petroleum products in accordance with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

The government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be safeguarded, the statement said. – Bernama