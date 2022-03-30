Sabahans, Sarawakians invited to visit Pontianak’s Pekan Gawai Dayak

KUCHING (March 30): West Kalimantan-based Sekretariat Bersama Kesenian Dayak (Sekberkesda) is calling on Sabahans and Sarawakians to visit the Pekan Gawai Dayak in Pontianak on May 20-25.

Sekberkesda is collaborating with Majelis Adat Dayak Nasional (MADN) associates in Sabah and Sarawak to facilitate the trip.

The organisers said in a statement the upcoming trip would provide the opportunity for Dayaks in Malaysian Borneo to rekindle ties and relations with their counterparts in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan (Kalbar), which had been cut off for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They said since the lockdown and closure of all border entry points, there was a complete absence of social activities that usually involved both communities on either side of the border.

The organisers added many had not met physically with each other although many shared their status and situation through social media.

“The much-anticipated announcement of the opening of Tebedu (Sarawak)-Entikong (Kalbar) border on April 1 as a trial period was received with overwhelming joy by both communities that usually interact socially, especially during cultural festivals,” said the organisers.

The annual Pekan Gawai Dayak Pontianak is listed in the Kalbar Calendar of Events 2022 under the ‘Wonderful Indonesia’ programme.

Those interested can contact coordinators Alim Mideh @ Pak Duta (013-8044178), Terence Temenggong (012-8891949), Salam Chimie (013-3294688), or Pak Abetneg (+62-8125691351).