Sarawak logs 974 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths including two BIDs

KUCHING (March 30): Sarawak recorded 974 new Covid-19 cases today along with three deaths between March 27 and 28 including two brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the death on March 27 involved a man aged 53 with no known history of illness at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

On March 28, a 67-year-old man was BID to the Sarawak Heart Centre here. He had dyslipidaemia and a heart disease. Another BID was recorded in Sibu Hospital the same day, involving a 73-year-old woman who had hypertension and diabetes

Meanwhile, out of the 974 new cases today, 323 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 641 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), four in Category 3 (lung infection), four in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen support) and two in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator).

The cumulative number of positive cases in the state to date is 297,702.

Kuching led the list today with 309 new cases, followed by Miri (162) and Bintulu (104).

Sibu recorded 65, Samarahan (46), Serian (43), Bau (29), Subis (25), Limbang (18), Betong (17), Mukah (16), Sarikei (16), Simunjan (14), Sri Aman (13), Pusa (12), and Asajaya (10).

Saratok, Lundu and Tanjung Manis recorded seven cases today followed by Marudi and Dalat with five cases each, Meradong, Tatau, Matu and Daro four each, Tebedu, Kapit, Kabong and Beluru three each, Lawas, Julau, Kanowit and Selangau two each, Lubok Antu five cases, and Telang Usan, Belaga and Sebau one case each.

Meanwhile, SDCM revealed that the police issued seven standard-operating-procedure (SOP) compounds today, all in Kuching for failure to check in via MySejahtera before entering premises.