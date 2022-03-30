Sea turtle parts seized in Semporna

SEMPORNA (Mar 30): Marine police have seized sea turtle parts worth RM6,500 at Kampung Bangau-Bangau here on Tuesday.

Semporna marine police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohamad Ismail said a 31-year-old Bajau Laut or Sea Gypsies was detained after 25 turtle scales worth RM3,500 and 13 turtle plastrons worth RM3,000 were found.

Mohamad said the arrest was made following tip-off of sea turtles’ carcasses found in the area around 10am on March 29.

Police also seized a boat, two boat engines, a knife, an axe, a hammer and a mask during the raid, said Mohamad.

The sea turtle’s parts and carcasses were handed to the Wildlife Department for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 for possession of protected animals and animal products.