Sharing knowledge more powerful, says UMS graduate

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 30): Knowledge might be power, but it’s much more powerful when it is shared, said University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) first-class degree graduate, Nurul Nabilah Fazeera Nordin.

She scored 3.85 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in Bachelor of Science (Biotechnology) (Hons).

“I believe in prayers and persistent efforts. These are my recipes in achieving good results.

“However, I also share knowledge with friends because having collective knowledge will give us the opportunity to grow and improve,” she said after receiving her scroll at the UMS 22nd Convocation Ceremony.

Nurul Nabilah who is from Selangor, also encouraged undergraduates to fully enjoy campus life and participate in academic and co-curriculum activities.

“I personally focus my energy 70 per cent on academic while the other 30 per cent on co-curriculum.

“In fact, I have been holding several posts when I was active in UMS clubs and associations,” she said.

The second child of four siblings also shared her excitement coming back to Sabah for her graduation after it was put on hold due to the Movement Control Order.

“I have met many good people here in Sabah, and I’m not only happy but excited to be back to officially receive my scroll.

“My family members are also here with me today, and I hope they are proud of my achievements,” she added.