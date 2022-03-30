Trainee pilot suffers light injuries as plane skids upon landing in Langkawi

LANGKAWI (March 30): A female trainee pilot was slightly injured when the training plane she was handling skidded off the runway while landing at the Langkawi International Airport, tonight.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.15pm before a team from the Langkawi Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was rushed to the scene.

“The incident involved a Diamond-14 commercial training aircraft that skidded off the runway and caused the 28-year-old victim to suffer minor injuries to the waist and knees on both legs.

“The victim was removed by the fire brigade and was sent to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Langkawi District Police chief ACP Shariman Ashari when contacted confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, at least two flights were stranded due to the incident and among the passengers involved were media practitioners who were on their way home after attending a programme there.

According to Putrajaya Media Club secretary Samantha Tan, who is also a Bernama staff at the Putrajaya Bureau, she and other passengers who were supposed to depart at 8.10pm for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2) were still on board the plane on the runway as of 10.30pm.

“The situation in the plane is still under control although there are children crying, and the plane crew is distributing food to passengers. It is still unsure when the plane can continue with the journey,” she said. – Bernama