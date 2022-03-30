UiTM to take action against lecturer who berated B40 student

SHAH ALAM (March 30): Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) will take action against a contract lecturer at the university’s campus in Seri Iskandar, Perak, who insulted a B40 student as viralled on social media.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor said the university was currently investigating the matter.

“It is understood that the incident happened last semester (between September 2021 and January 2022) but it was only uploaded yesterday.

“However, we have traced the student and provided him with the necessary equipment (a laptop),” she told reporters when met at the launch of the One To One Tree programme and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Yayasan Hijau Malaysia and UiTM, here, today.

Roziah said the professor at the Faculty of Architecture, Planning and Surveying was an experienced lecturer and there might have been a mistake.

“All UiTM lecturers want the best for their students, maybe she (the contract lecturer) got carried away,” Roziah said adding that she should be considerate of her students and staff.

Meanwhile, Roziah in a statement urged students who faced any problem to contact their faculties and the university to seek advice and obtain appropriate assistance.

She said the university had provided various funds such as student trust fund and zakat assistance for underprivileged students.

A video recording of a lecturer berating her student during an online class for not having a laptop went viral on social media this morning.

In the video, the lecturer was also heard telling the student to ask his sister to sell her gold bracelet to buy a laptop for him. – Bernama