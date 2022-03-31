214 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 31): Sabah recorded 214 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday following a drop in Kota Kinabalu and Putatan.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said six districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 34 cases, Papar 27, Penampang 18, Keningau 15, Beaufort 15 and Tuaran 13, while 19 other districts recorded only single-digit cases.

Semporna and Tongod did not record any new infections.

“Sabah again recorded new infections below the 300 figure with 214 new cases, a decrease of 99 cases compared to yesterday.

“The lower number of new cases in Sabah was due to the decreased numbers in Kota Kinabalu (-70) and Putatan (-23),” he said.

A total of 205 people or 95.79 per cent of the 214 new patients on March 31 were in Categories 1 and 2.

There were three patients in Category 3, four people in Category 4 and two in Category 5.