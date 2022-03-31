Bersih calls on federal, state govts to make equitable constituency development fund a law

KUCHING (March 31): The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) has called on the federal and state governments to legislate a law for equitable constituency development fund (CDF) for all members of parliament and state assemblypersons regardless of their political affiliation, including Opposition and independent members.

In a press statement, Bersih’s steering committee said this legislation is crucial as the Opposition representatives have received no or unequal CDF and this has been an excuse for them to defect and support the government.

Bersih said this is detrimental to the country’s democratic system.

It cited Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat, who recently announced he has left Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to be an independent lawmaker because since he left Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), which is a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component party, he has had very little funding to cater to his constituency.

“By becoming an independent MP that supports Prime Minister (Datuk Seri) Ismail Sabri, he hopes to get more allocations for his constituency,” Bersih said.

It added that although Section 3.5 of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Transformation and Political Stability has a provision to allocate CDF to MPs, but the allocations have not been legislated as a law.

“The legislation of CDF law is a form of an upgrade of the MoU to be a law that will bind whoever becomes the government in the future,” Bersih said.

It believed that state of Perak which pioneered the allocation of CDF to all state assemblypersons, can once again pave the way by enacting state enactment for equitable CDF.

“Barisan Nasional (BN) had promised to allocate this fund within 100 days after the forming of the Melaka government. Bersih urges Barisan Nasional (BN) to immediately implement their manifesto used during the Melaka and Johor elections to enact equitable CDF law that will promise the continuity of the allocations.”

Bersih also urged Pakatan Harapan (PH), which signed the MoU and their MPs receiving CDF to enact the same law to allocate equitable CDF to all state assemblypersons in the states governed by the coalition regardless of their political affiliation.

“Currently, the states that are governed by PH in Penang and Selangor only allocated unequal funding to the opposition assemblypersons while in Negeri Sembilan, the CDF is allocated to the opposition constituency coordinator.”

Bersih also called on the people to ensure that political parties who govern the federal or state government to make equitable CDF as their main criteria for them to vote.

“Unequal allocation towards certain parties is unfair and in fact a form of punishment to the people for choosing parties that are not aligned with the ruling government,” he said.