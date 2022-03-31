‘Boutique airline a boon for Sarawak’s many sectors’

SIBU (March 31): Sarawak, with its own airline, can develop the business, health and sports tourism sectors by flying travellers direct from cities and major towns in the state to neighbouring countries, and vice versa, says Dr Hii Sui Cheng.

Local entrepreneurs said the sooner Sarawak has its boutique airline, the better it would be as there were immense benefits to be gained.

“Yes, let’s have a boutique airline. The sooner the better. Thanks to the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“With our own airline we can fly directly from Kuching, Miri and Sibu to Kalimantan’s commercial centres including Indonesia’s new capital, Singapore, Brunei and Thailand. The benefits are immense.

“We can also serve our rural population centres which are currently underserved,” said Hii, adding the boutique airline would also augur well for educational and cultural sectors.

During a networking dinner of Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) and National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (NCCIM) in Kuching on Monday, Abang Johari said advanced discussions were ongoing with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for Sarawak to set up its own boutique airline to directly bring international travellers here.