Bukit Assek redevelopment: Local GPS reps should consult local experts, says Soon Koh

SIBU (March 31): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representatives here should consult local experts with good understanding of local conditions with regard to the Bukit Assek redevelopment plan, opined Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president named US-trained Alex Ngu, who had come up with a detailed redevelopment plan of Bukit Assek, as one of the experts.

Wong also mentioned Dato Sri John Lau Kah Sieng of Kumpulan Design as another local expert who could be consulted for Bukit Assek redevelopment.

“These two had come up with a very detailed redevelopment plan (for Bukit Assek).

“I suppose Joseph Chieng (Bukit Assek assemblyman), Michael Tiang (Pelawan assemblyman) and Dato Chieng Buong Toon (Sibu Urban Renewal Committee chairman) can consult them.

“They have designed it (Bukit Assek redevelopment plan) in detail and so on.

“Can consult them and see how it can be redeveloped particularly, Alex Ngu – he is US-trained, very experienced and came up with a very detailed redevelopment plan of Bukit Assek,” he told reporters here recently.

According to Wong, he had learned that Tiang and Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had gone to Adelaide, Australia for a study.

“Why do you have to go to Adelaide for that study, when local experts knowing local conditions have come up with all the designs?

“I don’t know. Why won’t you consult these people first? Local experts are available, should consult them first.

“Of course, you can go overseas for more consultation. But then, you should consult local experts, more important,” he said.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman also touched on elevation of Sibu to city status, flood mitigation and solving traffic congestion in Sibu.

PSB Dudong branch chairperson, Wong Hie Ping, was also present.