Cook jailed one day, fined RM10,000 in Miri for drink driving

MIRI (March 31): A cook was jailed one day and fined RM10,000 in default three months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the sentence after the accused, Ukab Danny Labo Sigar, 33, from Taman Hilltop here, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) (Amendment 2020).

The Section provides for a fine of not less than RM10,000 and up to RM30,000 and up to two years in jail besides having the accused’s driver’s licence suspended for two years.

Ukab Danny was found having a blood alcohol level of 119mg per 10ml, which exceeded the limit of 50mg per 100ml while driving along Jalan Brighton here at around 1.45am on March 16.

In mitigation, Ukab Danny said he had attended his cousin’s wedding during the night of the incident and had asked for a lift back home.

However, he said those who he had asked said that they did not know how to drive his car so he had no choice but to drive back home with his younger siblings.

He also appealed to the court not to suspend his driver’s license as he has to drive to work and send his siblings to school.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented.