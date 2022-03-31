Covid-19: Sarawak logs 639 new cases, three deaths

BINTULU (March 31): Sarawak today recorded 639 new Covid-19 cases with three deaths, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update on the pandemic, SDMC said two of the deaths were recorded on March 26, involving a 91-year-old woman with hypertension, asthma and a heart disease; and a 95-year-old man with no known history of illnesses.

Both from Kuching died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The third death was on March 30 involving a 71-year-old woman also from Kuching, who had hypertension, died at the SGH.

SDMC said of the new cases today, 193 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 442 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), three in Category 3 (pneumonia) and one in Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support).

Kuching remained on top with 201 new cases followed by Miri (77), Sibu (69), Bintulu (65), Samarahan (42), Serian (25), Sarikei (20), Sri Aman (15), Pusa (14), Bau (12), and Mukah (10).

Kanowit recorded nine cases, Betong, Asajaya and Lubok Antu eight cases each, seven in Subis and five each in Marudi, Matu, Tebedu and Simunjan.

Lundu and Kabong recorded four cases each, three each in Saratok, Maradong and Julau, two each in Dalat, Kapit and Lawas, and one each in Pakan, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Sebauh, Selangau and Telang Usan.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases to date to 298,341.

SDMC also revealed the police have issued six compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations, all in Kuching, for failing to check in via MySejahtera.