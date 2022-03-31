Covid-19: Sarawak towards endemicity

BINTULU (March 31): Starting April 1, Sarawak will be moving towards the ‘Endemicity Phase’ by opening its borders.

The Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the ground preparedness and risk assessment had been discussed by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) with related ministries and agencies on the reopening guidelines for Sarawak’s borders.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to enter Sarawak have since been published.

“In the past two years, we have fought the battle against Covid-19. Together we face the challenges with overwhelming trust and support from the people.

“On behalf of the Sarawak government, I would like to record my appreciation to all Sarawakians for their resilience, patience and discipline in complying with all the SOPs and initiatives of the government in battling Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

The Premier said without the people’s support and contributions, it will be an onerous task for the state government to move towards the endemic phase.

“In March 2022, we have seen decreasing trend of new Covid-19 daily cases.

“We believe the high vaccination rate among the populations in Sarawak has contributed towards the declining trend and severity of the Covid-19 cases,” he said.

He therefore extended his sincere appreciation for the contribution and the positive attitude of Sarawakians towards the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“To date, 89.19 per cent of those eligible for booster doses have got their booster done.

“We appeal to those who are eligible and yet to be vaccinated to come forward to receive their booster doses,” he said.

Abang Johari said as the people are gradually moving towards near normal life, this will revitalise the economy and allow children to go back to school, for workplaces to operate in optimum capacities, for families to reunite and for communities to socialise.

“Moving forward, I would like to urge Sarawakians to continue to be vigilant and follow the health protocols and keep yourself up to date with the current health and travel guidelines that may change from time to time.

“Stay safe, stay healthy. Jaga Sarawak, Intu Sarawak,” Abang Johari said.