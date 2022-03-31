Eric Chang case: Caregiver, husband to be charged in court today

KUCHING (March 31): Suspected murder victim Eric Chang Wei Jie’s 36-year-old caregiver and her 51-year-old husband will be charged in court today.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police have completed their investigation papers for the couple to be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, along with the five arrest warrants issued against them under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“One of the suspects will also be charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft,” he told a press conference this morning.

He said both suspects had been remanded for a total of 21 days for the completion of investigations by the district’s Criminal Investigation Department.

The investigation papers had been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Chambers, which found the motive and findings satisfactory for the couple to be charged in court, he said.

Ahsmon said police also seized a car belonging to one of the suspects, several CCTV recordings, clothing, three smartphones, and several other items believed to be related to the case.

On March 7, Eric’s mother had lodged a report at the Bintawa police station saying her son had gone missing while under the supervision of the caregiver.

Police then began an investigation for the missing child and also under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for the ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children.

The case took a turn on March 13, when police reclassified the case to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder after the caregiver admitted to the police that she knew what actually happened to Eric.

A search was then conducted at Kampung Muara Tebas, where the caregiver claimed Eric’s body had been dumped into the Sarawak River.

“We have yet to find any positive developments from the search and rescue. However, we are always on standby to receive any new information,” Ahsmon said today.

He added that search teams are on standby and could be instantly activated together with other relevant agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department.

“This is such a tragic case whereby a four-year-old, who is supposed to be taken care of by his caregiver, was the victim of crime,” said Ahsmon.

He also said the case is an isolated incident and brushed off any speculation that Eric was the victim of an illegal organ harvesting syndicate or a victim of vengeance.