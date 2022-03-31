Free okra plants available at community plant swap in Kuching

KUCHING (March 31): A community plant swap on Sunday here will see free okra (ladies’ fingers) germinating plants and seedlings being given to participants.

Gardening enthusiast Lina Soo, who is Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president, is hosting the event.

“Participating in a plant swap provides a social platform to support green initiatives and cultivate sustainable living practices.

“Exchange of plants allows hobby gardeners in the community to come together and share extra plants, be they edible, herbal, flowering, or ornamental,” she said in a statement.

Soo said swapping plants is not just to share a passion for gardening, but to encourage wellness and enhancing one’s health by consuming organic plants one grows for a healthier diet.

According to her, okra contains nutrients that boost the immune system, lower blood pressure, and protect against eye age-related diseases.

“Participants will also learn of the must-have plants in a garden to enhance health, produce oxygen to purify the air, and for absorption of harmful electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation, which cause stress and sicknesses,” she claimed.

“Now more than ever, it is of paramount importance to encourage gardening to boost health, enhance food security, and promote self-sustainability for humanity.”

Participation is free and details are available by sending a WhatsApp message to 014-5950511.