Half road closure at Jalan Batu Kawa from Apr 1-15 for concrete barrier installation works

KUCHING (March 31): Part of Jalan Batu Kawa here will be half closed temporarily starting tomorrow (April 1) until April 15, said the Public Works Department (JKR) in an announcement today.

JKR said the half road closure would be to facilitate concrete barrier installation works at KM1.6 to KM2.2 along that road Kuching bound from 9am to 11am and 2pm to 4pm daily.

The department assured that said road diversions and closures will only be carried out during the maintenance works to provide space for heavy machinery.

However, it said the affected road will be opened early as soon as maintenance works are completed to ensure smooth traffic flow.

JKR also advised road users to be extra cautious when using the road during the period and to comply with all traffic management instructions.

The department advised road users regularly using the road to plan their journeys throughout the maintenance work carried out.

Any complaints or inquiries in relation to traffic flow in the affected area can be directed to JKR Kuching by calling telephone number 082-203400 or DAL HCM (011-51620097) during office hours.