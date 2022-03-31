Hanoi SEA Games: Malaysia to set final medal target in mid-April

KUALA LUMPUR (March 31): The final medal target for Malaysia in the Hanoi SEA Games will be announced in April, after a workshop has been held to make the projection, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said the workshop in the middle of April would involve, among others, the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), National Sports Council (NSC), chief coaches and team managers.

“The final target for the Malaysian contingent to the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam will be officially announced by the Youth and Sports Minister at a ceremony to hand over the Jalur Gemilang on April 25,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya, who wanted to know the number of medals Malaysia was targeting to win in the Hanoi SEA Games in May.

Ti said based on current developments and athletes’ performances in the biennial games, an initial forecast of a 79-medal haul comprising 31 gold, 19 silver and 29 bronze medals was made together with the national sports associations.

However, he said the national contingent’s performance in the SEA Games could not be gauged solely on the number of medals won because host nations were known to organise sports which they are good at to boost their medal haul.

“Malaysia’s favourite sports and events which will not be contested this time are track cycling, lawn bowls, sailing, hockey and squash,” he added.

On the injection of a RM240 million fund for the Podium Programme for four years, he said it would increase the number of participants from 321 to 776 athletes in 41 types of sports.

“Out of these 776 athletes, 262 normal athletes and 84 para athletes in 26 sports have received new contracts to undergo full-time training programmes this year, while 235 normal athletes and 195 para athletes in 26 sports will undergo training in phases.

“Among the facilities provided are training programmes for coaches, training amenities, food and lodging,” he said in reply to the original question from Hisamudin, who asked the ministry to list 288 athletes for the SEA, Asian and Commonwealth Games this year through the NSC’s elite programme.

Ti said the Youth and Sports Ministry was confident that through the group of athletes identified, the national contingent would be able to improve their performance and achieve the target set. – Bernama