Malaysia, China ink MoU for collaboration on traditional medicine

PUTRAJAYA (March 31): Malaysia and China today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop and strengthen the field of traditional medicine through cooperation in terms of practice, education, training and research.

The MoU was signed by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Dr Yu Wen Ming, the Commissioner of China’s National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM), online.

This MoU in the field of traditional medicine is a continuation of the MoU of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine which was signed by Malaysia and China on Nov 7, 2011, that ended last year.

Khairy in his speech at the event said the MoU was a commitment to encourage, facilitate and promote cooperation between the two countries both in terms of practices, raw materials and products, education and training as well as research.

“Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) hopes that an effective communication network can be further strengthened for the purpose of exchanging technical, scientific and regulatory information.

“It will further facilitate the process of making appropriate policies and strategies in ensuring the safe and effective use of traditional medical services and products for the well-being of the public,” he said.

He said China’s vast knowledge and expertise in traditional medicine would benefit Malaysia in research activities, including in the prevention and treatment of communicable and non -communicable diseases.

“The results of the research activities will assist the Malaysian government in setting appropriate policies to reduce the burden of diseases in Malaysia,” he said.

He said MOH was committed to developing the field of traditional and complementary medicine with a vision to integrate it with the field of modern medicine as an effort to improve the health and quality of life of all Malaysians.

“To achieve this vision, the traditional and complementary medicine industry will be professionalised by ensuring that traditional and complementary medicine services are safe, of quality and accessible to all,” he said.

The MoU was in line with the aspirations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the government which recognised the contribution of the traditional medical system in complementing the conventional medical system as well as enabling the country to move towards better health, he said.

Meanwhile, Yu said the MoU between China and Malaysia will strengthen the cooperation on traditional medicine between the two countries. – Bernama

Thursday , 31 March 2022