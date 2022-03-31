Malaysia logs 15,941 new Covid-19 infections, 33 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (March 31): The Health Ministry today reported 15,941 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a slight increase from 15,215 cases recorded yesterday.

This brings the cumulative total infections to 4,183,359 from the time Covid-19 arrived in the country in 2020, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

The number of people who died of the virus showed a slight decrease to 33 compared to the 64 recorded on Wednesday. Of today’s new fatalities, 11 died before reaching hospitals.

As of today, a total 34,939 people have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Dr Noor Hisham said the latest number of people who recovered in the last 24 hours was 21,186 cases, raising the cumulative recovered total to 3,941,829. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME