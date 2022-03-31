Man escapes injuries after car rammed from behind at petrol station in Demak

KUCHING (March 31): A 49-year-old man from Jalan Bako was lucky to have not sustained any physical injuries during a freak accident at a petrol station in Demak, Jalan Bako around 7.45am today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the incident happened when a multipurpose vehicle that was driven by a 51-year-old man rear ended the victim’s car in front of him.

Due to the impact of the collision, the car crashed into the wall of the petrol station, said Alexson in a statement.

The driver of the multipurpose vehicle was later slapped with a traffic compound under Rule 10 LN166/59 of the Road Traffic Rules.