Minister: Border reopening to further boost M’sia’s agro-food industry

KUCHING (March 31): The reopening of the country’s borders on April 1 will further boost the country’s agro-food industry, said Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

This was because he and his ministry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI), believes that the reopening of the border will spurt the country’s economic growth as the country enters the endemic phase.

“There were restrictions imposed on restaurants, café, hotels, and others but with the reopening of the country’s borders lockdown following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the country, I believe that the agro-food sector will indirectly benefit from it,” he added today at the MAFI Luncheon Talk Ceremony with Industry Players held at Dewan Majma’ Tunku Abd Halim Mu’adzam Shah here.

Apart from that, he also commented that the reopening of the borders will also attract more tourists from abroad to visit the country as well.

Meanwhile MAFI in a statement today said that the MAFI Luncheon was to strengthen the National Food Security agenda through the ideas, views and suggestions of industry players in driving the direction of the agro-food sector, especially related to food security in line with current needs.

The programme involved Ronald as the dialogue session panel and industry players in the agro-food sector covering the fisheries, crops, livestock sub-sectors and the entire agro-food chain including other departments and agencies with an interest in the agro-food sector.

Also participating as a dialogue panel were MAFI Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah, and state Deputy Minister of Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Development Martin Ben.

“The selection of the theme ‘Modernisation and Productivity to Ensure Food Security’ is in line with the emphasis given through the implementation of the National Agro-Food Policy (DAN) 2.0 (2021-2030) which is the modernisation of the agricultural sector which also emphasizes on food security.

“The Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country has resulted in disruption to the food system. The majority of agro-food sector workers and yield production is affected,” said the statement.

During the time of Covid-19 pandemic, MAFI said that food production could not be carried out optimally as a result of time and manpower constraints resulting in huge losses.

MAFI is thus concerned to meet the needs of the target group and took the initiative to implement dialogue sessions in ensuring the survival of industry players to continue to contribute to the country and rise from this pandemic.

“This is a platform for the Government / MAFI to get ideas and suggestions from the industry in identifying issues in the agro-food sector, especially aspects of food security before appropriate intervention measures are taken according to current developments, comprehensive and holistic in efforts to strengthen the national agro-food sector,” said MAFI.

Meanwhile during the event, Ronald presented dividend to the Sarawak State Fishermen’s Association (PENESA) amounting to RM192,032.10 and allocation to the KUNITA Sportfishing Project of the Satang Biru Area Fishermen’s Association (PNK) amounting to RM50,000.