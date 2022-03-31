Missing boy Eric Chang’s caregiver jailed, fined for theft, husband convicted of drug abuse

KUCHING (March 31): A Magistrates’ Court today sentenced missing four-year-old boy Eric Chang Wei Jie’s caregiver to six months in jail and an RM2,000 fine in default two months’ jail for stealing a refrigerator and a washing machine.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Wendy Chai Xue Zhen, 36, on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft.

According to the facts of the case, Chai stole a refrigerator and a washing machine belonging to a company at City Square Court here around 11am on Dec 6, 2019.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine upon conviction.

In the same courtroom, Chai’s husband, Ling Kok Liang, 51, was sentenced to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Syarifah Fatimah also ordered Ling’s jail sentence to start today and for him to undergo supervision for two years.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for the offence, which was committed around 2am on Dec 16, 2014.

The offence, which is punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or an imprisonment of up to two years, along with supervision for between two and three years.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted both cases while Chai and Ling were unrepresented by counsel.