Nanta calls on Urda to develop local fish sanctuary, hatchery

SIBU (March 31): The Ulu Rajang Development Agency (Urda) has been called on to develop a sanctuary and hatchery for local fish species such as empurau, semah, and tengadak.

Urda chairman Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this would help replenish the species of local fish in Sarawak’s rivers especially in Belaga, Katibas, Ngemah, Kanowit, Machan, Kapit, and Baleh.

He said although several rivers had been affected due to logging and the construction of development projects, there were still many areas upriver that are clear and suitable to be used as hatcheries.

“This can be done as there is a need to increase the population of local fish in our rivers and we know how high the value is for empurau, semah, tengadak, and other fish.

“Although we have the Semenggok Agriculture Research Centre, which produces fish fry to increase populations in rivers, I feel this is insufficient,” he told reporters after closing Urda’s socioeconomic lab here yesterday.

The Kapit MP said the programme should be conducted in other areas and not limited to Urda alone.

The agency under the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Recoda) was established on July 12, 2017 to accelerate development in Kapit, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, and Bukit Mabong, which covers an area of 41,186 square km.

The Sarawak government had allocated RM1.5 billion for development projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced last October that Urda would receive another RM1.5 billion under the 12MP.

Nanta, who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said 10 per cent of the allocation would go to the socioeconomic development of the people under Urda’s jurisdiction.

“This is vital as besides providing basic amenities, the people in the area need to be guided to improve their livelihoods,” he said.

On the two-day lab, Nanta said it outlined the areas requiring attention especially quick and easy activities, short- and medium-term, so that the people need not wait long to increase their incomes.

He hoped all parties would play their part to ensure the programme is a success. — Bernama