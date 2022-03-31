Nanta: Ministry has SOP to check tempered weighing machines

SIBU (March 31): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has its own standard operating procedures (SOP) in conducting investigations involving tampering of weighing scales.

Its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said they were aware that some consumers may feel cheated when buying goods that need to be weighed and measured.

“We have our own SOP and if there is a complaint, we will investigate. Only then can we decide whether to issue a compound or give warning if there is offence committed.

“We want to safeguard the interests of all, including consumers and traders. We want to help traders to conduct their businesses in a comfortable environment,” he told reporters after he visited the Metrology Corporation Malaysia Sdn Bhd Sibu branch here yesterday.

Nanta said they had received complaints of tampering with weighing machines but none of the complaints cannot be resolved.

He said the purpose of the visit was to find out how the corporation ran their operation.

He said there were two companies providing verification and re-verification services for weighing and measuring instruments used for trade in Sibu.

He said he was satisfied with the findings from his visit.

The ministry’s Sibu branch chief Kelyn Bolhassan @ Haliward was also present during the visit.