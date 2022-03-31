Over 1.3 mln children in Malaysia given Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR (March 31): A total of 1,323,892 children aged five to 11 years or 37.3 per cent of their population in the country have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,851,056 of them or 91.6 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated, while 2,947,622 or 94.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,758,429 individuals or 67 per cent of the adult population have received the Covid-19 booster dose and 22,952,209 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 23,228,125 individuals or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 51,867 doses of the vaccine were administered, with 4,949 as first dose, 1,438 as second dose and 45,480 in booster doses bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,849,462.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 33 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with Johor and Kedah recording the highest number of cases at six each, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Perak with four cases each, while Sarawak and Pahang had three cases each.

Apart from that, Penang and Selangor recorded two cases each, while Sabah, Kelantan, and Negeri Sembilan recorded one case each. — Bernama