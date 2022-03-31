PBDSB rubbishes Masir’s reasons for quitting PSB, supporting PM

MIRI (March 31): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has rubbished Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat’s reasons for quitting Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Masir had said in a statement and video yesterday that one of his reasons was that national political instability had affected the economy, development, and people’s well-being.

In response, PBDSB president Bobby William said, “Your reason that you left PSB is because of political instability in this country is unacceptable and rubbish.

“PBDSB believes the real reason that political instability exists in Malaysia is because of frogs like you.”

Bobby said political frogs with their jumping and changing of parties had caused the Pakatan Harapan government to be toppled and enabled a ‘backdoor’ government to be installed.

“PBDSB reiterates that the actions of MPs who jumped has caused instability in Malaysia ever since the backdoor government Perikatan Nasional came to power by undemocratic means,” he said in a statement.

According to Bobby, frogs jumped from one pond to another in search of food when it is scarce.

“Likewise, the human kind of frogs. It is all about one’s agenda and nothing about the concerns for the rakyat. The rakyat know your true intentions.

“You are not fooling anyone YB,” he claimed.