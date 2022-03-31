PN Youth chief says Masir made the Right move but too late

KUCHING (March 31): The step taken by Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat to quit Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) was right but a bit too late, said Perikanan Nasional (PN) Sarawak Youth chief Alexander Frusis.

Alexander claimed the people of Sri Aman have been left behind in development and at the losing end for almost five years after Masir decided to join PSB in 2019 and not to be with the government.

He said that Masir should have continued to be with the government instead of going against it and against the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led by Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who was the Prime Minister at that time.

“I see the action of this Sri Aman MP as merely to save himself before the anti-party hopping act is fully enforced. I also see that PSB does not have a clear direction of purpose to fight for the people especially in the Sri Aman parliamentary constituency,” Alexander, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak Youth chief, said in a statement.

He also opined that the constituents in Sri Aman can evaluate the elected representatives who really work for the people.

“Sri Aman needs elected representatives who can stand firm so that Sri Aman gets the same development progress and allocation as other parliamentary constituencies.

“I would also like to call on the people of Sri Aman to remain steadfast in supporting the GPS government led by Premier Abang Johari and the current federal government,” he said.