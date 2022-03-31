Premier: Digitalisation key to transform Sarawak’s economy

KUCHING (March 31): Undisrupted water supply, electricity supply and telecommunication facilities are the three main components needed to uplift Sarawak’s economic status to developed economy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that this has led to the formation of two ministries – Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, and Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability – to provide basic infrastructures to transform the state’s economy towards digitalisation.

“If we want to transform our economy without these basic prerequisites, it is difficult for us really, to uplift our economic status towards a developed economy,” he said at the launching of the inaugural Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Conference 2022 here today.

He added that these facilities will be an enabler to transform both the urban and rural areas, as a new era of development will be based on digitalisation.

“Digitalisation is the key and engine to transform our economy and increase the income of our people.”

Aside from that, another challenge faced is climate change and environmental issues, as well as mitigation of carbon emission, said Abang Johari.

For the state to go towards a green economy, it involves more technology, hence the government’s emphasis on green economy, he said.

“For a start, we know the future is based on the hydrogen economy, and we have a pilot project to produce hydrogen. With the success of this pilot project, the investors are attracted to come to Sarawak.”

Among them were Sumitomo (Japan) and Samsung (Korea) plan to produce 100,000 tonnes of hydrogen, and its production will be more efficient with technological improvement, he said.

In terms of carbon trading, Sarawak will not implement it at the moment, until there is a legislation in place, which is in compliance with international protocol, he said.

“That is in the future. The era of modern economy, and Sarawak has to take our position in that changing era.”

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi.