PSB accepts Masir’s resignation, says no individual bigger than the party or people

KUCHING (March 31): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has accepted the resignation of Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat from the party.

“Our party can well do without a leader like Datuk Masir,” the PSB secretariat said in a press statement today.

“It is with this magnanimity that we accept YB Datuk Masir Kujat’s decision to leave the party as part of the democratic process and wish him all the best in his future undertakings.”

Masir had declared his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement and video on his resignation yesterday.

In response, the PSB secretariat said it believes and subscribes to the principle that the party, leaders, and members must reflect the struggles and aspirations of Sarawakians.

“On this premise, we would like to stress that no individual is bigger than the party and the people, although we respect YB Datuk Masir Kujat’s decision to leave PSB notwithstanding his decision to support the government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, citing the country’s political instability as one of the reasons for the decision to put aside politics and focus on stabilising the country,” said the secretariat.

“Truth be told, PSB is a party not for merely a leader or an individual and we believe this is also an opportunity for us to groom our leaders-in-waiting within our ranks for higher responsibilities in the coming PRU15 (15th general election).”

The secretariat said no matter the challenge or difficulties, PSB would diligently fulfil the responsibilities assigned to it on its political journey to make Sarawak a better place for all.

“We shall not falter despite the temporary hiccups and are moving and shall continue to move forward together stronger and more united. We are in here with a common oneness in purpose – to be a responsible and respectable party capable of providing an alternative in government to the ruling coalition of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak).”

PSB said it has progressed despite its relative infancy and its spirit and camaraderie is built on the collective work, contributions, and support of leaders and members, with support and encouragement from Sarawakians.

“The support of 139,515 Sarawakians towards PSB during the recent state election has given us hope and optimism for the future.

“That represented 18.69 per cent of the total votes cast and had positioned PSB as the party with the second highest number of votes garnered, after Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB),” said the secretariat.

“PSB has given opportunities to its leaders and upcoming potential ones, showing faith to people-friendly and action-oriented candidates by putting faith in them to build a ‘Sarawak Baru’ bringing about justice, equality and fair play for all Sarawakians irrespective of race, religion, and culture.”

Masir stood in Balai Ringin in the last state election for PSB but lost to GPS’ Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

Snowdan received 4,816 votes, while Masir polled 3,531 votes and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Kasim Mana managed just 195 votes.

Masir has held the Sri Aman parliamentary seat since 2008, but won as a Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) candidate in all three elections.

He joined PSB in March 2019 after resigning from PRS.