Pujut Link Interchange now open, expected to ease commutes for Miri folk

MIRI (March 31): The Pujut Link Interchange of the Pan Borneo Highway is now open to road users.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the Public Works Department (JKR) and contractor have delivered on their pledge, bringing relief to tens of thousands of commuters who travel daily between Permyjaya, Vista Perdana, and the southern side of the city.

“This interchange opening means there would be smoother traffic flow, especially during peak periods,” he told The Borneo Post.

Lee advised road users to comply with speed limits and other traffic regulations, pointing out that works on other stretches of the Pan Borneo Highway project are still ongoing.

“The speed limit at the interchange is 60km per hour and 90km per hour along the open road,” he explained.

The interchange lies along the road link which connects Sungai Tujuh, Kuala Baram Industrial Estate, Senadin, Curtin University Malaysia, and Permyjaya all the way to Riam Interchange.

JKR Sarawak also reminded road users not to stop around the interchange as this could endanger themselves and others.

Lee added JKR is finalising a traffic light system along this stretch for the Vista Perdana junction and works are expected to begin either late next month or in May.

He said this would also remove the hassle of making a long U-turn to the residential area further south of Permyjaya township.